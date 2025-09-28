Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 28 (ANI): Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagenthran on Sunday expressed shock over the Karur stampede that claimed 38 lives and extended his condolences to the bereaved families. The stampede occured at a rally addressed by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president and actor Vijay in Karur, Tamil Nadu, on Saturday.

The BJP leader also urged the state government to ensure compensation and relief for the victims.

In a post shared on X, Nagenthran said, "The news of more than 30 people losing their lives in the stampede that occurred at a political meeting in Karur is shocking. I have requested the senior leaders of @BJP4TamilNadu to rush to the hospital and provide the necessary assistance to those affected. I have also instructed the BJP district president from Karur district to immediately render the required help."He further added, "I express my deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. I pray to the Almighty that those who are injured recover fully and return home soon. Furthermore, I urge the government to provide appropriate compensation to the families of those who lost their lives."

Meanwhile, an eyewitness of the Karur stampede said that "nothing could have been done to control the crowd" as 38 people were killed at a rally addressed by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president and actor Vijay in Karur, Tamil Nadu, on Saturday.

Speaking to ANI, an eyewitness, Nanda Kumar, said, "We were there ourselves. Nothing could be done to control the crowd. He (Vijay) had said he would arrive in Karur by 11 am, and everyone was informed about it. But when he came, it was much delayed. We pray that everyone who was injured recovers fully and returns home safely. But beyond that, such incidents must be prevented from happening again," he said.

"It's hard to understand who is at fault. People had come expecting him to arrive on time; many were accompanied by children, were hungry, or faced difficult situations. Everyone came with the enthusiasm of wanting to see a star. This is deeply distressing."

Kumar further underlined that "such events should be carefully planned"

"Even if proper safety measures were in place, what can anyone do if ten or fifteen times more people show up than expected? This was a serious mistake. Such events should be carefully planned. I pray to the Almighty that the Tamil Nadu government provide proper support to the affected people."

Another eyewitness, Suriya, recounted. "Ambulances couldn't get in. There wasn't enough space for people to stand. It took a very long time to bring people out," he said to ANI.

Moreover, Zakir, a relative of one of the victims told ANI, "Vijay was supposed to arrive at 9 in the morning, but he didn't show up at that time. Because of that, there was a huge crowd... Near Thirukoilure, especially, there was a huge rush with many youngsters and women. In meetings like this, women and children should not be brought along. Please, it's very difficult and emotionally painful to witness," he said to ANI.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of the victims after 36 were killed in the incident.CM Stalin also announced aid of Rs 1 lakh each to those undergoing medical treatment in hospitals.

The Chief Minister further announced the formation of a one-member Commission of Inquiry, headed by retired High Court Judge Justice Aruna Jagadeesan, to conduct a thorough investigation and submit a report to the government. In a statement, the Chief Minister expressed deep sorrow over the incident and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families. Terming the loss "irreparable," he assured that the government is taking all necessary steps to support the victims.

"On receiving the heartbreaking news that 36 people, including eight children and 16 women, lost their lives in the crowd crush at the political campaign meeting of Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam in Karur today (27.09.2025), I was deeply shocked and pained," read the statement.

"These priceless lives lost have shaken all our hearts. I extend my deepest condolences and sympathies to the families who have suffered this irreparable loss. I have directed that all those admitted to hospitals for treatment must receive the best possible medical care," it added. (ANI)

