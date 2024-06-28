New Delhi [India], June 28 (ANI): Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to engage in a "constructive debate" on the NEET exam issue and give the students the respect they deserve.

"The INDIA Opposition bloc wants to have a constructive debate with the Government on the NEET exam and the prevailing paper leak issue. It is unfortunate that we weren't allowed to do so in Parliament today. This is a serious concern that is causing anxiety to lakhs of families across India. We urge the Prime Minister to debate on this issue and give the students the respect they deserve," Rahul Gandhi said in a post on 'X'.

Also Read | Telangana Factory Explosion: Five Killed, 10 Others Injured in Blast at Glass Factory in Rangareddy (Watch Videos).

The opposition continued its strident pitch on the alleged irregularities in the NEET examination with the Congress and other parties demanding a discussion on the floor of the house.

With the government insisting on first completing the motion of thanks to the presidential address both houses were adjourned with the Lok Sabha adjourned till Monday, July 1, 11 AM.

Also Read | Brain-Eating Amoeba: 12-Year-Old Boy From Kerala's Kozhikode Infected by Free-Living Amoeba; Third Case in State.

Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge created a new stir on Friday as he walked into the well of the House in order to attract the "attention" of Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, demanding a discussion on the NEET exam issue.

"Under Rule 267 we are demanding a special discussion on it in the House, and after that, we will state our demands," Kharge said, speaking to reporters.

On entering the Well of Rajya Sabha, Kharge said, "It is his (Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar's) mistake...I went inside to draw his attention. But even then he was not looking... I was drawing attention. He was only looking at the ruling party. When I draw his attention as per the rules, he should look at me, but instead, he deliberately ignored me to insult me. So what was left for me? So to draw attention I would have to either go inside or shout very loudly. So I will say that it is Chairman Sahab's mistake. I say that he should not do this and should maintain the dignity of this Rajya Sabha...There have been such big scams, the NEET exam, the paper has been leaked, and lakhs of children are worried. So to draw attention to the problem of people, we asked for a specific discussion. We did not want to disturb anyone, we only wanted to raise the issues of the students...But he did not give it a chance, did not even pay attention to it and that is why we had to do this."

Expressing shock, Dhankar said, "Honourable Members, today has become so tainted in the history of the Indian Parliament that the Leader of the Opposition himself has come to the well. This has never happened before. I am pained, I am shocked. The Indian parliamentary tradition will deteriorate to such an extent that the Leader of the Opposition will come to the well, the Deputy Leader will come to the well."

No business was conducted in the lower house with the Opposition holding strong on its demand for a discussion on NEET. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)