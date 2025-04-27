New Delhi [India], April 27 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at his residence in New Delhi. The photos of the meeting were shared by the official 'X' handle of the Defence Minister's office.

In addition to meeting Union Minister Rajnath Singh, CM Yogi also met Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Earlier in the day, Yogi Adityanath inspected the progress of the Ganga Expressway, stating that the entire project will be completed by November this year.

The ambitious infrastructure project aims to connect the western and eastern parts of the State and stretches approximately 600 kilometres from Meerut to Prayagraj.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "This is one of the longest expressways in the country... The entire work of the Ganga Expressway has to be completed by November... It holds the ability to land any fighter or commercial aircraft..."

The Chief Minister also inspected the construction work of the Ganga Expressway in Hardoi. The Ganga Expressway, with a proposed length of 594 kilometres, will be the second-longest expressway in India after the Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway.

Currently, Uttar Pradesh has four expressways that rank among the top 10 expressways in terms of length in the country. Once the Ganga Expressway becomes operational, the state will have five of the top 10 expressways in the country. This expressway will connect the state from east to west through 518 villages in 12 districts.

After the expressway opens, the distance from Meerut to Prayagraj via Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Sambhal, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Rae Bareli, and Pratapgarh will be covered in just a few hours. The Ganga Expressway will start from Bijauli village on Meerut-Bulandshahr (NH 334) and end near Judapur Dadu village on NH 19 in Prayagraj.

The expressway is being built on 7467 hectares of land at an estimated cost of Rs 36,230 crore. Big planes will be able to land, two long bridges will be built on the Ganga and Ramganga.

The Ganga Expressway will initially have six lanes, with a proposal to expand it to eight lanes later. Its design allows for a speed of 120 kilometres per hour. (ANI)

