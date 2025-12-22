Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 22 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday addressed public grievances during a 'Janta Darshan' programme in Lucknow, where he met citizens from different parts of the district and personally listened to their concerns.

During the public outreach event, the Chief Minister reviewed written applications submitted by people and assured them of timely assistance and resolution. He also interacted warmly with children present at the venue, addressing their issues and encouraging them to actively participate in community development.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the Youth Cooperative Conference and UP Cooperative Expo-2025 in Lucknow, underlining the role of cooperatives in promoting inclusive growth, transparency and rural prosperity.

The event was organised as part of the International Year of Cooperatives 2025 on the theme "The Power of Cooperation, the Progress of Uttar Pradesh."

Addressing the conference, the Chief Minister said digitisation and e-governance had transformed the cooperative ecosystem in the state. "With the help of digitisation and e-governance, we have created a corruption-free ecosystem. We have advanced in the cooperative sector in terms of transparency and accountability," he said, positioning technology-led reforms as the backbone of institutional credibility.

In a significant policy announcement aimed at easing credit access for farmers, Yogi Adityanath said the state government is moving towards reducing the interest rate of loans provided by the Uttar Pradesh Cooperative Rural Development Bank (LDB). "We are moving towards reducing the interest rate of the Uttar Pradesh Cooperative Rural Development Bank. This loan will now be available at 6 per cent, with the state government contributing to the remaining amount," he said. The benefit, he added, will be extended to small and marginal farmers under the Chief Minister's Kisan Samriddhi Yojana.

"Through the LDB, we will provide this loan to farmers at six per cent interest, and the government will contribute the remaining amount," he reiterated.

Officials said the Expo showcased cooperative innovations, youth participation models and agri-linked value chains, with a focus on employment generation and rural entrepreneurship. The Chief Minister stressed that empowering youth through cooperatives would accelerate Uttar Pradesh's journey towards self-reliance. (ANI)

