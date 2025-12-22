New Delhi, December 22: A public marriage proposal at a prominent Ghaziabad mall recently captured the attention of shoppers and subsequently social media users, as a man presented his girlfriend with traditional Indian marriage symbols, a mangalsutra and sindoor, leading to her heartfelt acceptance. The incident, characterized by many as a "filmy" romantic gesture, unfolded at Gaur Central Mall, culminating in a joyful moment for the couple and a video of the public proposal has since gone viral.

A man, whose identity is not knwon, approaches his girlfriend in a busy section of the Gaur Central Mall in Ghaziabad. He is seen dropping to one knee before his partner, who appears visibly stunned as a crowd gathers to record the moment. The woman says “yes" to the proposal and then kneels down as well. Rather than producing a ring, the man opens a small box of sindoor (vermillion), applying it to her forehead as she kneels to join him.

The couple shares a hug amidst a chorus of cheers and applause from the gathered onlookers. The ceremony didn't end there; in a final dramatic gesture, the man produces a mangalsutra from his back pocket and ties it around the woman's neck. 'Leopard in Gurgaon Mall' Video Real or Fake? Viral Reel Claiming Leopard Attack in Gurugram Is AI-Generated, Reveals Fact Check.

Ghaziabad Mall Marriage Goes Viral: Man Proposes With Sindoor and Mangalsutra

Ghaziabad is not for beginners! 😮‍ At Gaur Central Mall, RDC, a boy proposed with a ring and then married her on the spot, applying sindoor and a mangalsutra. 💍 Is video ko dekhkar Ramadhir Singh ki kahi hui baat yaad aa gayi. 😀 pic.twitter.com/Aj5XWOhkyG — Greater Noida West (@GreaterNoidaW) December 21, 2025

Mixed Public Reaction and Social Media

Videos of the proposal rapidly circulated across various social media platforms, garnering a mix of reactions. Many online users praised the man's romantic initiative and the woman's response, celebrating the couple's special moment. Ghaziabad Shocker: Woman Brutally Thrashed With Stick by Man Outside Gaur City Mall After Fight With His Girlfriend; Probe Ordered As Video Goes Viral.

The video drew mixed responses from netizens; while some celebrated the event, others slammed the public proposal. "I like. The bride, the groom and witnesses ( the original intent of people being present at weddings). What more do we need?" one user wrote on X. "Reel baaz log," another commented.

