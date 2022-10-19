Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 19 (ANI): A cattle smuggler sustained a bullet injury in a gunfight and was later arrested by the police in the wee hours of Wednesday in Mathura.

"The encounter occurred near Kosi Kamar Road in the Kosi Kalan area police station," said the Kosi Kalan Circle Officer (CO) Gaurav Tripathi.

The accused Hanif alias Honey was injured during the encounter and was admitted to the district hospital, said the police officials.

Hanif was absconding after an arrest warrant was issued against him on September 5, he added.

"There are ten cases registered on the vicious Hanif under serious sections, police recovered a firearm cartridge and a car," said Kosi Kalan Circle Officer (CO) Gaurav Tripathi.

Further investigation is on and the details are awaited. (ANI)

