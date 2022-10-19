Noida, Oct 19 (PTI) A fire broke out in a pathology lab here late Tuesday night, officials said.

The fire was doused and no individual was injured, they said on Wednesday.

Also Read | BJP MP Virendra Singh Announces Construction of Auditorium in Ballia in Memory of Mulayam Singh Yadav.

"The fire broke out in the pathology lab located in Sector 63. Around half-a-dozen water tenders and firefighters were rushed to the spot immediately and the blaze controlled after some time," a local police official said.

A probe is on to ascertain the cause of the blaze and damage caused to the property, the official added.

Also Read | Apple Introduces Magic Keyboard Folio for 10th-Gen iPad.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)