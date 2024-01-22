Varanasi, January 22: Ahead of Ram Lalla's Pran Pratishtha ceremony today, devotees took a holy dip in the Ganga River in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi despite the severe cold. Although many devotees take dips in the sacred Ganga river almost every day. But today the crowd gathered in view of the Ram Mandir temple inauguration ceremony held in Ayodhya.

"We feel immense happiness as we are getting Ram Mandir in Ayodhya after 500 years. There is severe cold in Varanasi today but the happiness we feel is greater than everything. Only the slogan of Shri Ram will echo everywhere from now", said a devotee at Ganga ghat. Ayodhya Weather Forecast: Cold Day Conditions Predicted in Holy City on Ram Temple Consecration Day.

The Pran Prathistha ceremony will be held today amid tight security. The historic ritual of 'Pran Pratistha' of Shri Ram Lalla will take place in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saints, and a host of distinguished guests.

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust announced on Sunday that the Pran Pratishtha ceremony will be marked by a dazzling musical event titled 'Mangal Dhwani'. The soiree, featuring some of the biggest names in the world of music, will be staged at 10 a.m. The Pran Pratishtha of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya Temple will be held at 12:30 p.m.

Ayodhya has been decked up with posters and flags of Lord Ram, while cities across the country have been decorated with lights, huge cutouts of Lord Ram, and posters bearing religious slogans related to Lord Ram. Special guests from the cricket world, the film world, saint society, politics, art, literature, culture, and other fields have also been invited to the ceremony. Ram Mandir Inauguration: Ram Temple Illuminated, Decorated Beautifully Ahead of Pran Pratishtha Ceremony in Ayodhya (Watch Video).

Vedic rituals for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya began on January 16, a week before the main ceremony. Special guests from the entertainment industry, cricket world, saint society, politics, art, literature and culture and other fields have also been invited for the ceremony.

Bollywood celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana, Anupam Kher, Kangana Ranaut, Tiger Shroff and Asha Bhosale among others will also be attending the ceremony.

