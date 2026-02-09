For nearly a decade, Aamir Khan’s Dangal has held an iron grip on the title of India’s highest-grossing film, largely thanks to its unprecedented success in the Chinese market. However, according to Varun Gupta, the marketing mastermind behind Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar and Mahesh Babu's upcoming film Varanasi, that reign is nearing its end. SS Rajamouli Confirms Mahesh Babu-Starrer ‘Varanasi’ To Release Worldwide on This Date (View Post).

‘Dhurandhar’ Marketers Believe ‘Dangal’ Box Office Collection Will Be Defeated Soon

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Varun Gupta, whose firm Max Marketing handled the campaigns for Baahubali, RRR, and the recent hit Dhurandhar, expressed immense confidence that the INR 2,000-crore barrier will be breached by 2027. He identified a trio of upcoming cinematic giants, Dhurandhar 2, Ramayana: Part One, and Varanasi, as the primary contenders to reset the history books.

The box office landscape has shifted significantly since Dangal amassed its INR 2,070 crore global total. While many films have dominated domestically, none have managed to replicate the combined Indian and international "perfect storm" that propelled the 2016 wrestling drama to the top.

‘Dhurandhar’ Marketer Believes These 3 Film Can Dethrone ‘Dangal’

Gupta believes that the wait is almost over. "Today, we are talking in February 2026," Gupta told the portal, "In 16 months, we can talk again, and we definitely will have crossed it. All three films mentioned, Dhurandhar 2, Ramayana Part One, and Varanas,i have a very clear potential."

Marketing a New Era of Indian Cinema

Gupta’s strategy for these films varies based on their "organic" pull. While he opted for an understated, "content-first" approach for the first Dhurandhar, he plans to lean into the hype for Rajamouli’s Varanasi.

"In my career, if there is someone's film I don't mind overhyping, it is SSR because I know he will always better the hype," Gupta remarked. He emphasised that for a film to beat Dangal, it must transcend being a "Pan-India" hit and become a "Pan-World" phenomenon. ‘Dhurandhar’ Box Office Day 43: Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna’s Spy Thriller Crosses INR 1,275 Crore Worldwide, Holds Strong Despite New Releases.

The 'Dangal' Benchmark

Released in December 2016, Dangal earned approximately INR 387 crore in India, but it was its release in China and Hong Kong in 2017 that made it a global outlier. The film raked in over INR 1,300 crore from China alone, setting a benchmark that has remained untouched for nine years.

