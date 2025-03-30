Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 30 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak listened to the 120th episode of PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' radio program in Lucknow along with other BJP leaders.

Other than Brajesh Pathak, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta listened to the program in Delhi while MP Bansuri Swaraj did so in Bhopal. Jharkhand leader of Opposition and state BJP president listened to the Prime Minister's monthly radio programme in Ranchi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the nation during his monthly 'Mann ki Baat' program, extended his greetings as the country starts its vibrant month of multiple festivals. The Prime Minister highlighted how such festivals underline the country's unity in diversity.

Extending his greetings for the upcoming festivals, the PM added, "These festivals happen at different parts of the country, but these show how unity is woven in the diversity of India, we must keep strengthening this feeling of unity."

"Today is the Pratipada date of Shukla Paksha of the month of Chaitra, today marks the beginning of Chaitra Navratri, also beginning Indian New Year, Vikram Samvat is starting. I have many of your letters in front of me, some of which are from Bihar,some from Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat , people have sent their mann ki baat in various ways. I wish to read some of the messages," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister read the multiple letters in various languages addressed to him wishing him on the occasion of Ugadi, Sansar Padwa, Gudi Padwa, Hindu New year among other festivals.

"You must have understood that these messages are in different languages, but do you know the reason for it? That is what I want to talk to you about. Today and in the next few days new year is starting in different states across the country, so people have sent me wishes in different languages," he added.

Ugadi is being celebrated today in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana. Gudi Padwa is being celebrated in Maharashtra.

PM Modi also highlighted how Baisakhi Bihu will be celebrated in Assam, Poila Baisakh in Bengal, Navrekha in Jammu and Kashmir. "Also, from April 13-15, there will be grand celebrations in different parts of the country, there is excitement for that. The festival of Eid is also coming, this whole month is filled with festivals," he added. (ANI)

