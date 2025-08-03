Kanwariyas arrive in large numbers in Moradabad with holy water from Haridwar ahead of last Sawan Monday (Photo/ANI)

Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 3 (ANI): In view of the upcoming last Monday of Sawan, a heavy influx of Kanwariyas is being witnessed in Moradabad as devotees arrive with holy water from Haridwar.

To ensure smooth conduct of the Yatra, the district administration has implemented traffic diversions and deployed adequate police personnel and magistrates along the designated routes, said an official.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, August 3, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Speaking to ANI, "The last Monday is the busiest day, so diversions are planned on all routes used by Kawadiyas. Diversions for large vehicles and 4-wheelers are arranged, with sufficient magistrates and forces deployed. Bhandaras have been verified and organised systematically. Instructions were given to be cautious of electric wires. The fire department and forces have been instructed to manage crowd control in temples, and a mock drill has been conducted."

Earlier on July 21, the administration in Bulandshahr has mounted a multi-layered security operation to ensure a peaceful and seamless passage for the pilgrims.

Also Read | WNBA Game Between Golden State Valkyries' and Chicago Sky Interrupted as Sex Toy Tossed on Court, 2nd Incident This Week.

With all pilgrimage routes now mapped into zones and sectors, and surveillance stepped up, officials say they are leaving no stone unturned to maintain order during one of the largest religious gatherings in northern India.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Tejveer Singh said a patrolling bike has been deployed every kilometre, with police posted at all diversion points to manage traffic and block heavy vehicles.

"In Bulandshahr district, all routes for the Kanwar Yatra have been divided into zones and sectors for security arrangements, with one patrolling bike deployed every kilometre. Police are stationed at all diversion points to manage route diversions and prevent heavy vehicles from entering. CCTV cameras have been installed on all routes, and all officers are actively patrolling," SP Singh told ANI.

The Kanwar Yatra began on July 10. During the annual pilgrimage, Kanwariyas collect holy water from rivers and carry it over hundreds of kilometres to offer it at Lord Shiva temples. Devotees across the country observe fasts, perform rituals, and undertake the Yatra as a mark of devotion.

'Sawan' holds a special place in Hindu mythology. Devotees undertake fasts and offer prayers to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva during this period. The chanting of Shiva mantras, singing bhajans (devotional songs), and performing Rudrabhishek (ceremonial bathing of Shiva Lingam with holy substances) are common practices observed with fervour across households and temples during the 'Sawan' month.This year, Sawan month commences from July 11 and will conclude on August 9. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)