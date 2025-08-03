New York, August 3: A WNBA game was disrupted after a sex toy was thrown onto the court for the second time this week. The incident led the WNBA league to issue a renewed warning over fan behaviour and venue safety. The league confirmed that a fan was arrested for tossing the sex toy on the court at an Atlanta Dream game earlier in the week.

The latest incident occurred on Friday, August 1, during the third quarter of the Golden State Valkyries’ 73–66 win over the Chicago Sky, The Guardian reported. Play was halted after Valkyries guard Kate Martin missed a deep three-point attempt, and a sex toy was spotted under the basket. An official kicked the object aside before it was removed, allowing the game to resume. Sex Toy Heist at Walmart: Man Steals Adult Toys Like Vibrators, Ice Cream From Walmart in Florida’s Pinellas County; Arrested.

2 WNBA Games Halted Within Week After Fans Throw Sex Toys on Court

The disruption followed a similar incident just three days earlier, on July 29, during the final minute of Golden State’s 77–75 victory over the Atlanta Dream in Georgia's College Park. In that case, a green adult toy was thrown onto the court, bringing play to a temporary standstill. The WNBA confirmed that a fan was arrested in connection with the Atlanta incident. It is still unclear whether the person responsible for the Chicago incident has been identified or arrested. The WNBA has confirmed its investigation is ongoing.

WNBA Condemns Incidents, Confirms Arrest of Fan in Atlanta Episode

In a statement issued August 2, the league condemned the behaviour and underlined its zero-tolerance policy for such actions. “The safety and well-being of everyone in our arenas is a top priority for our league,” the WNBA said. “Objects of any kind thrown onto the court or into the seating area pose a safety risk to players, game officials, and fans.” WNBA All-Star 2025 Viewership Drops 36% to 2.2 Million, Still Ranks as Second Most-Watched Despite Indiana Fever Sharpshooter Caitlin Clark’s Absence.

According to WNBA Arena Security Standards, any fan who intentionally throws an object onto the court will face immediate ejection, a minimum one-year ban, and potential arrest and prosecution. WNBA arenas have stringent security protocols, including no-bag or clear-bag policies, with all bags subject to search upon entry. Despite these measures, two separate incidents involving adult toys in less than a week have raised concerns about enforcement and fan conduct.

