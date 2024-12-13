Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 13 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday boarded a cruise and took a ride to review the preparations of the Maha Kumbh 2025 in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj.

As the Prime Minister was concluding his Prayagraj visit, he took to his X handle to express his happiness.

"Today my heart is happy to visit the holy Prayag, the pilgrimage place whose glory has been sung by God himself. I have prayed to Maa Ganga, Yamuna, Saraswati and Tirtharaj for the fulfillment of the wishes of all the countrymen on this occasion," PM Modi posted on X.

He also offered prayers and performed puja and darshan at the famous Hanuman temple in Prayagraj.

During his visit to the city, PM Modi inaugurated and launched multiple development projects.

PM Modi performed pooja and darshan at Triveni Sangam and later, performed Pooja at Akshay Vata Vriksh followed by darshan and pooja at Hanuman Mandir and Saraswati Koop.

The Prime Minister also inaugurated various projects for Mahakumbh 2025.

It includes various rail and road projects like 10 new Road Over Bridges (RoBs) or flyovers, permanent Ghats and riverfront roads, among others, to boost infrastructure and provide seamless connectivity in Prayagraj.

In line with his commitment towards Swachh and Nirmal Ganga, the Prime Minister inaugurated projects of interception, tapping, diversion and treatment of minor drains leading to river Ganga which will ensure zero discharge of untreated water into the river.

He also inaugurated various infrastructure projects related to drinking water and power.

The Prime Minister inaugurated major temple corridors which will include the Bharadwaj Ashram Corridor, Shringverpur Dham Corridor, Akshayvat Corridor, and Hanuman Mandir Corridor among others.

These projects will ensure ease of access to devotees and also boost spiritual tourism.

The Prime Minister launched the Kumbh Sah'AI'yak chatbot that will provide details to give guidance and updates on the events to devotees on Mahakumbh Mela 2025.

The Maha Kumbh held once every 12 years, is scheduled to begin on January 13 and conclude on February 26, 2025, in Prayagraj.

The main bathing festival, known as the "Shahi Snan" (royal baths), will take place on January 14 (Makar Sankranti), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), and February 3 (Basant Panchami). (ANI)

