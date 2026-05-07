India News | Uttar Pradesh: Six People Missing After Boat Submerges in Yamuna River in Hamirpur

Hamirpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 7 (ANI): In a tragic incident, six people went missing after a boat carrying nine people from Ghatampur submerged in the Yamuna River in Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur district on Wednesday, while three people were rescued safely, District Magistrate Abhishek Goyal said.

The District Magistrate said that the local villagers and police rushed to the spot after receiving information about the incident.

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"A boat carrying nine people from Ghatampur submerged in the Yamuna River. Three people were rescued immediately, while six remain missing. Rescue teams, including SDRF, NDRF, and flood relief units, have been called in. SDRF teams have already reached the spot, while other teams are on the way. The rescue operation is ongoing," Goyal said.

He further informed that the passengers were returning from a routine trip that had been delayed.

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"The surviving boatman said the boat did not capsize but submerged on its own. Those who knew swimming managed to escape, while the search continues for the six missing individuals. Rescue operations will continue through the night," he added.

BJP MLA Manoj Prajapati said that five children and one woman are among the missing persons.

"The administration is fully alert. Three SDRF teams have been deployed. The government will act as per rules, and the complete report will be shared with the Chief Minister," Prajapati said.

DIG Banda Division Rajesh Yash said, "Nine people were on board the boat. Three managed to swim to safety, while six people, including one woman and five children aged between 5 and 15 years, remain missing. SDRF and flood relief teams, along with district administration and police officials, are present at the spot."

In a similar incident reported recently from Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district, a cruise boat capsized in the Bargi Dam waters, claiming 13 lives.

The Jabalpur district administration had said search operations concluded after two more bodies were recovered, taking the death toll to 13. Officials said all missing persons had been accounted for. The boat, operated by the state tourism department, capsized on April 30, while 29 people were rescued during the operation. (ANI)

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