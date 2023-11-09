Ghaziabad, November 9: The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in Uttar Pradesh deteriorated from the 'poor' category to the 'very poor' category on Thursday, as per the data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

In view of the worsening air quality index, the Noida and Ghaziabad district administrations on Tuesday decided to discontinue all physical classes in schools apart from those for students of Class X and XII until Friday, in view of the worsening air quality conditions. Air Pollution Alarming: Supreme Court Directs Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan to Immediately Stop Crop Residue Burning.

The administration suggested that schools conduct classes in online mode.

Meanwhile, the neighbouring Delhi government on Monday decided to reintroduce the odd-even rule from November 13 to 20 in view of concerns about deterioration in air quality. A decision on further extending the odd-even rule would be taken later.

According to the 8-point action plan, there will be a ban on entry of truck traffic into Delhi (except for trucks carrying essential commodities/ providing essential services and all LNG/ CNG/ electric trucks).

The Supreme Court on Tuesday expressed grave concern over the hazardous air quality in the national capital and directed that farmers should stop stubble burning forthwith in Punjab, Haryana, and western Uttar Pradesh, saying it was one of the major contributors to air pollution.

Air pollution levels can be high during the winter months for a number of reasons, including dust and vehicular pollution, dry-cold weather, stubble burning, burning crop residues after the harvest season, and commuting.

Cold air is denser and moves slower than warm air, so it traps pollution and doesn't whisk it away. This means that air pollution in the winter remains in place for much longer than during the summer. Firecrackers Ban in India: Directions on Bursting Firecrackers Applicable to All States, Not Just for Delhi-NCR, Clarifies Supreme Court Ahead of Diwali 2023.

According to doctors, for any healthy person, a recommended AQI should be less than 50, but these days the AQI has spiked beyond 400, which could prove fatal for those suffering from lung-related diseases and even pose a risk of lung cancer.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)