New Delhi [India], August 9 (ANI): In the context of ongoing Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations in Harsil and Dharali, Uttarakhand, specialised canine units from the Indian Army have been deployed to enhance search efforts.

This initiative is being implemented in collaboration with advanced technology, including Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR), Zevar radar, and reconnaissance radars, as indicated in the official release.

The six canines currently on the ground are Opna, 4 years old; Jansi, 3.5 years old; Sara, 4.5 years old; June, 7 years old; Rahi, 8 years old; and Hazel, 4 years old.

Each canine works in cycles of 30-35 minutes followed by a 10-minute break, sustaining up to three hours of search at a stretch, after which they rest for 1.5 hours and are fed. These highly trained dogs can detect scents up to a depth of 15-18 feet.

According to the release, the canine teams have been actively engaged in search operations for the past three days, significantly contributing to locating individuals and supporting overall rescue efforts in the challenging terrain. (ANI)

