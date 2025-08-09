Is India Post Really Ending Registered Post From September 1, 2025? PIB Fact Check Debunks Misleading Claim

No, Registered Post Is Not Getting Discontinued, It Is Merging With Speed Post (Photo Credits: X/@PIBFactCheck)

Mumbai, August 9: Is India Post really shutting down its trusted Registered Post service from September 1, 2025? Several media reports and viral social media posts have claimed that the Department of Posts is discontinuing Registered Post after more than five decades of service. According to these reports, the decision is part of a larger move to modernise the postal system, with all key features of Registered Post being merged into Speed Post.

However, India Post has now officially dismissed these claims, confirming that Registered Post is not being discontinued, but rather upgraded. In a fact-check issued via social media, India Post clarified that the service has been merged with Speed Post to offer faster, more efficient deliveries while retaining the core features of Registered Post, including person-specific delivery, legal validity, and delivery acknowledgements. Fact Check: Will Registered Post End From September 1, 2025? India Post Reveals the Truth.

India Post Debunks Fake Claim

Fact Check: Registered Post is NOT being discontinued. India Post has upgraded the service by merging it with Speed Post. Here’s what that means for you. 👇 — India Post (@IndiaPostOffice) August 7, 2025

PIB Fact Check Calls It 'Misleading' Claim

🚨 Is India Post Really Ending Registered Post? Several social media accounts claim that India Post has announced the discontinuation of Registered Post from 1st September 2025!#PIBFactCheck ✅ This claim is misleading! ✅ Registered Post is not getting discontinued. It is… pic.twitter.com/P5viTzpYy8 — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) August 8, 2025

Is India Post Really Ending Registered Post From September 1, 2025?

Press Information Bureau (PIB) has also called this claim "misleading". In its fact check, PIB confirmed that the Registered Post is not getting discontinued, but rather merging with the Speed Post. "The Department of Posts has organised its infrastructure to combine the processing of both Registered and Speed Post items. This move is projected to enhance delivery timeliness and lessen the delays caused because of the transit," as per the PIB. Fact Check: Is India Halting Defence Deals With US Over Tariff Row? Defence Ministry Calls Media Reports False and Fabricated.

What Changes for Customers?

Under the New Unified Service, Customers Booking Speed Post With Registration Will Continue To Enjoy:

Person-specific delivery (only to the addressee or authorised person).

Delivery receipts and legal acknowledgment.

Real-time tracking.

Upgraded Features Under the Speed Post Framework Include:

OTP-secured delivery.

Cash on Delivery (COD) option.

Volume-based discounts.

End-to-end online tracking.

Credit facilities for bulk users.

National Account services for corporate clients.

India Post has urged the public to help counter misinformation and spread awareness about the upgraded service. “We are modernising, not erasing,” the department reiterated.

Fact check

Claim : India Post is discontinuing its Registered Post service from September 1, 2025. Conclusion : India Post is not discontinuing its Registered Post service from September 1, 2025. Instead, it is modernising and merging the Registered Post service with Speed Post. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 09, 2025 12:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).