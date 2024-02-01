Badrinath (Uttarakhand) [India], February 1 (ANI): After a sudden shift in the weather pattern in the high-altitude areas of Uttarakhand, Badrinath Dham has been experiencing continuous and heavy snowfall since yesterday.

Since Wednesday, one of the country's oldest and most popular pilgrimage sites has been experiencing heavy snowfall.

Due to heavy snowfall, a white sheet of snow is visible on the premises of Badrinath Temple and the surrounding hills.

Another popular pilgrimage site, Kedarnath Temple, remains snow-clad as the area continues to receive snowfall for the second consecutive day.

Surkanda Devi Hills in Uttrakhand is also covered in snow as Tehri Garhwal receives fresh snowfall.

Meanwhile, heavy snowfall is being seen in the hilly areas of Uttarakhand.

Earlier, Heavy rain and snowfall are expected in the mountain regions of Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Uttarakhand in the coming days due to a western disturbance, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday.

"We are expecting heavy rain and snowfall in the mountain regions (Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, and Uttarakhand) due to the western disturbance," Kuldeep Srivastava, Head of Regional Meteorological Centre, Delhi, told ANI.

He also said that the effect of the western disturbance will also be seen in the plain areas like Haryana, Delhi NCR, and Uttar Pradesh.

"We have issued an orange alert for today. Thunderstorms and lightning are expected in Punjab and Haryana today. Light rain is expected in Delhi, NCR, and thunderstorms and lightning are also expected today. A thick layer of fog is expected on February 2... A yellow alert has been issued in Delhi, NCR," Srivastava said. (ANI)

