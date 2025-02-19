Dehradun, Feb 19 (PTI) The Uttarakhand Cabinet on Wednesday approved a stringent land law to "protect" the state's resources and "maintain" its original identity.

People of the state had long been demanding the imposition of limits on individuals buying land in the state, officials said.

Also Read | ‘Rarest of Rare’: Kolkata POCSO Court Sentences Man to Death for Rape and Attempted Murder of 7-Month-Old Toddler.

Dhami had first expressed his intentions to bring a stringent land law in the state in September last year.

Widespread violations of land purchase rules are being investigated, he had said at a press conference here in September and promised resolution of the longstanding demand for stricter land laws.

Also Read | Thought of the Day for Morning School Assembly Today in English With Meaning: Inspirational Quote for Students To Share During Assembly on February 20, 2025.

"Fully respecting the long-standing demand of the people of the state and their sentiments, today the cabinet has approved a strict land law. This historic step will protect the resources of the state, cultural heritage and the rights of the citizens, as well as play an important role in maintaining the original identity of the state," Dhami said in a post on X soon after the Cabinet's decision on Wednesday.

"Our government is fully committed to protect the interests of the people and we will never let their trust get broken. This decision makes it clear that we will make every possible effort to protect our state and culture. Certainly, this law will also prove to be helpful in maintaining the original form of the state," the chief minister said. PTI ALM

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)