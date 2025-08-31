Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], August 31 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday directed the district-level officers to remain on round-the-clock alert in view of the red and orange warnings issued by the Meteorological Department for most districts over the next few days.

Chairing a meeting with senior officials, CM Dhami said that the state continues to face challenges due to excessive rainfall, and the coming few days are going to be more difficult.

Also Read | Illicit Liquor Racket Busted in Punjab: Racket Refilling Premium Scotch Bottles With Cheap Alcohol Busted In Ludhiana.

He directed all the officers to take appropriate steps to ensure the safety of ordinary citizens. Special vigilance should be exercised on the routes due to the risk of landslides, and all precautionary measures should be taken in anticipation of waterlogging in the plains.

He directed Secretary of Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Vinod Kumar Suman to keep an eye on every situation from the State Emergency Operations Center.

Also Read | Maratha Quota Protest: Mumbai Police Permit Manoj Jarange Patil to Continue Protest at Azad Maidan.

CM Dhami directed officials and district representatives to assess the progress of relief and rescue operations and provide necessary guidelines.

He said that the government stands strongly with those who have become homeless in disasters, and work is being done at every level for their best rehabilitation. He directed both the divisional commissioners to work promptly on the rehabilitation of disaster-affected people and to explore options for rehabilitation in the plain districts.

The Chief Minister said that in this difficult time of disaster, we deeply understand the pain of all the affected brothers and sisters. The state government is not limited to financial assistance alone; we are also connected to their feelings and sensitivities.

He also expected the officers to consider their sorrow as their own and work with full dedication to their rehabilitation, making life normal again.

During this, the Chief Minister directed that the officers in the districts should remain in the field and conduct relief and rescue operations on a war footing. Secretary Home Mr. Shailesh Bagauli, Secretary Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Mr. Vinod Kumar Suman, Additional Secretary Mr. Anand Swaroop, SCEO Implementation DIG Mr. Rajkumar Negi, JEO Mohd. Obaidullah Ansari, Mr. Hemant Bisht, Rohit Kumar, etc. were present at the State Emergency Operation Center.

At the same time, Principal Secretary Mr. RK Sudhanshu, Secretary PWD Pankaj Kumar Pandey, Secretary Health Dr. R Rajesh Kumar, Divisional Commissioner Mr. Vinay Shankar Pandey, and Mr. Deepak Rawat attended the meeting virtually.

The Chief Minister sought information from BRO officials about the bridge that was washed away in the Tamak drain on the Jyotirmath-Malari National Highway. He stated that this bridge is crucial from a strategic perspective for both the state and the country, so traffic should be made smooth by building a Bailey bridge here as soon as possible. He said that if BRO needs any kind of help from the state level, it will be provided immediately. He directed the Secretary of the Public Works Department, Mr. Pankaj Kumar Pandey, to maintain contact with the BRO officials.

The Chief Minister directed that the Gangotri Highway be made safe and brought to a better condition before the start of the Yatra. He said that travellers from the country and abroad come for the Char Dham Yatra with confidence; it is our duty to ensure their journey is safe, and there is no scope for laxity in this matter.

During this, the Chief Minister reiterated that, after the end of the rains, work on patching and constructing new roads should commence in all circumstances. There should not be any delay in this. He gave clear instructions that the tender and all other formalities should be completed in the meantime.

CM Dhami inquired about the condition and drainage of the lakes built in Harshil and Syanachatti of Uttarkashi.

He stated that a report has been received of a rise in the water level of the lake in Syanachatti, and therefore, 24/7 monitoring and relief and rescue teams should be stationed there at all times. It should also be ensured that there is no danger to the bridge.

He directed the District Magistrate of Uttarkashi to make appropriate efforts to reduce the water level of the lake and to drain more water from it.

He directed that all the needs of the people of Syanachatti be met and that electricity and water be made available at all times. The Honourable Chief Minister once again reiterated that a large amount of debris has accumulated in Harshil and Syanachatti, which is very important to be removed from the river.

He directed the creation of mud disposal sites in safe locations and instructed the dumping of debris there. He has also requested that a proposal be sent to the government in this regard.

The Chief Minister directed that a close watch be kept on the water level of the rivers in the next few days. He said that the water levels of the rivers should be monitored in both hilly and plain areas, even at night. People should be alerted, and protective steps should be taken immediately if any danger is felt. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)