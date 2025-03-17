Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 17 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has directed officials to ensure the mention of Vikram Samvat and Hindu month (such as Falgun, Krishna Paksha / Shukla Paksha) along with the date and year in the government notifications, gazette notifications, inauguration plaques and foundation stones issued in the state.

The Chief Minister has directed the Chief Secretary to immediately issue necessary orders to the General Administration Department in this regard so that these traditional time-calculation standards can be included in all the notifications, foundation stones, and inauguration plaques issued in future.

The Chief Minister said that Vikram Samvat is an integral part of Indian culture and tradition.

CM Dhami on Monday flagged off the 'Drugs Free Uttarakhand' bike rally organized by Adarsh Industrial Autonomy Cooperative Society Doiwala, Dehradun.

Adarsh Sanstha President Asha Kothari said that Adarsh Sanstha, awarded with Teelu Rauteli Award, is continuously working in the social and creative field.

She said that under the leadership of the Chief Minister, this campaign is being run in the entire state for drug-free Uttarakhand.

Under the aegis of Adarsh Sanstha, the song album Devbhoomi Ma Auli Bahar was released by CM Dhami at the Chief Minister's residence.

Vijendra Singh Bartwal and Uttam Singh Bhandari have sung in the song album. Lyricist Satyapal Singh Bhandari, music composer Shailendra Shailu and Dilip Anjwal. Abhinav has been done by Uttam Singh Bhandari and Harish Kothari. Its producer is Uttam Singh Bhandari.

Earlier General Officer Commanding in Chief of Central Command Lieutenant General Anindya Sengupta met CM Dhami at the Secretariat.

During this, the Chief Minister had a detailed discussion with him on various contemporary topics. (ANI)

