Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 22 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday directed to expedite the ongoing projects of the Civil Aviation Department as well as give top priority to safety standards in the operation of heli services in the state, an official statement said.

In the review meeting of the game-changer schemes of the Civil Aviation Department held at the Secretariat on Tuesday, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that it is necessary to expand the network of air services to facilitate movement to remote areas in the state; along with this, safety standards should also be strictly followed in air services, the statement said.

Also Read | Vellore Dowry Harassment Case: Wife of Marine Engineer Accuses Husband of Pushing Her From Terrace During Dispute Over Dowry, Domestic Violence; Accused Arrested.

The Chief Minister also directed efforts to promote aero sports in Uttarakhand as well as start regular charter service for the Char Dhams.

In the meeting, Secretary of Civil Aviation Sachin Kurve informed them that a new flying training school is being set up in Pantnagar for pilot training. This centre is an important step to meet the growing demand for trained pilots in the civil aviation sector. To make air traffic more secure, digital mapping capacity is being developed in collaboration with ISRO.

Also Read | Pahalgam Terrorists Attack: With Mastermind at Large, Security Concerns Rise; Demand To Fix Accountability Gains Traction.

Under the Uttarakhand Air Connectivity Scheme through UCADA, preparations are being made to start shuttle service between Dehradun-Joshimath, Joshimath-Badrinath and air service between Pithoragarh-Dharchula and Pithoragarh-Munsyari.

Similarly, there is a plan to start direct helicopter service from Gunji to promote pilgrimage and tourism activities in the Adi Kailash area. To strengthen the Kedarnath heli service, additional helipads are being built near Garudchatti.

It was informed in the meeting that work related to the expansion of Pantnagar and Jolly Grant airports is being done. Pantnagar airport expansion work is expected to be completed by 2027-28, the statement said.

Similarly, Jolly Grant Airport is being developed as per international standards by the year 2026. Keeping in mind the needs and tourism development possibilities of Gunji, Munsyari, Adi Kailash region, Pithoragarh airstrip is being developed as a regional hub center. There is also a plan to build new helipads in the border areas with the cooperation of the Indian Army. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)