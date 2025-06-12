Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 12 (ANI): During a high-level meeting at his official residence, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami directed officials to improve the current operation of the Kainchi Dham fair and develop a permanent and robust management system, keeping in mind the extensiveness of the fair and the facilities of the devotees, as per a release/

The Chief Minister also directed the officials to complete the cutting work on about 3 km of road from Sanatorium to Bhawali Petrol Pump on a war footing to further improve the traffic system.

Dhami in the meeting stated that a systematic plan has been prepared by our government for traffic management and crowd control. Along with the proper development of the religious areas of the state, we are working with commitment to provide every possible facility to the devotees coming to Devbhoomi.

Earlier on June 11, Dhami made it clear in strong words to all helicopter operators in the state that there would be no compromise in the safety standards of the helicopter services, as per an official statement.

CM said that safety standards should be given top priority without getting complacent with the maximum number of passengers taking heli services.

Along with this, the Chief Minister has also given instructions for audit and continuous review of helicopter accidents that have happened in the past years so that they do not recur. He said that as the nodal of the state, the safety of the passengers is our biggest responsibility.

CM Dhami has given strict instructions to strictly follow the regular fitness check of the helicopter, make a solid and effective SOP for helicopter ticket booking and strictly follow the safety standards of the engine of the helicopter running in the high Himalayan regions.

CM Dhami was reviewing the heli services of the state with all the helicopter service providers and operators, UCADA, AAIB and DGCA providing their services in Uttarakhand at the Chief Minister's residence.

In view of the obstacles in heli services due to weather, accurate weather information and safety, Chief Minister Dhami has directed to installation of weather cameras in Kedar Valley as well as all other Chardham Valleys. He has also directed UCADA to prepare a concrete policy to operate only double-engine helicopters in future. (ANI)

