Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], October 24 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has expressed deep grief over the demise of three members of the same family in a car accident in Chamoli district..

The Chief Minister prayed to god to give strength to the victim's family members in times of immense sorrow.

In a post on X, Dhami wrote, "The news of the untimely demise of three members of the same family from village Pab in Pokhari development block of Chamoli district in a car accident and the serious injury of a young boy is extremely heartbreaking."

"May God grant the departed souls a place at His divine feet and provide the grieving family members with the strength to endure this immense sorrow," the CM added.

Earlier, on Wednesday night, three people out of five passengers died as the vehicle in which they were travelling veered off the Gopeshwar-Pokhari road in Chamoli district and plunged into a deep gorge.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) swiftly responded, launching a challenging nighttime rescue operation to retrieve the victims, with two sustaining serious injuries.

Upon receiving the alert, the SDRF team immediately departed for the site of the incident with the necessary rescue equipment.

According to reports, five people were travelling in the vehicle. They were on their way from Shyampur Ghadi Mechak to Pavki Devi Nai to attend a wedding ceremony when the vehicle suddenly went out of control and plunged about 200-300 meters into a deep gorge.

Two people were seriously injured, while three others died on the spot soon after the incident.

Upon reaching the site, the SDRF team, along with the local police, launched a joint rescue operation.

Despite the challenging terrain and nighttime conditions, the team carried out a strenuous rescue throughout the night. After great effort, the bodies and the injured were successfully retrieved from the gorge.

The injured were sent to the hospital for treatment, and the bodies of the deceased were handed over to the district police. (ANI)

