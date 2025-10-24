FSSAI has not permitted the sale or disposal of ORSL stocks

New Delhi, October 24: A viral post on social media claims that the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) prioritised corporate profits over public health by allowing the sale of INR 180 crore worth of high-sugar “ORS” drink stocks from ORSL, despite banning such products for not complying with WHO’s oral rehydration formula. This claim is misleading.

FSSAI has clarified that it has not permitted or consented to the sale or disposal of JTNL manufactured ORSL or any similar beverages. The regulator said reports suggesting such approval are “misrepresentation of facts.” The confusion arises from a court order: while FSSAI banned non-medical drinks from using the “ORS” label after its October 14, 2024 advisory, a court reportedly allowed the company to dispose of its existing stock. This judicial permission is entirely separate from FSSAI’s regulatory authority. Did India's Manika Vishwakarma Win Miss Universe 2025 Title? Fake News Circulated Online With Old Video of Miss Universe 2021 Winner Harnaaz Sandhu.

FSSAI Allowed ORSL’s High-Sugar Stocks To Be Sold Despite Health Risks

FSSAI’s ban was based on public health concerns. Many commercial “ORS” drinks, including ORSL, contain excessive sugar , sometimes over 120 grams per litre, and dangerously low levels of electrolytes. By contrast, the WHO-recommended formula contains precise amounts per litre: 2.6 g sodium chloride, 1.5 g potassium chloride, 2.9 g sodium citrate, and 13.5 g dextrose. Drinks that deviate from this can worsen dehydration, particularly in children, for whom diarrhoea remains a leading cause of mortality. Is PM Narendra Modi Offering 3 Months of Free Mobile Recharge to All Indians? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake WhatsApp Forward.

FSSAI Did Not Permit ORSL Stock Disposal

MISREPRESENTATION OF FACTS: FSSAI has NOT permitted or consented to the sale/disposal of ORSL. pic.twitter.com/lindplhJ23 — FSSAI (@fssaiindia) October 23, 2025

While the company’s court appeal sought to manage existing stocks, this does not absolve the health risks posed by misbranded products. FSSAI continues to enforce rules to prevent misleading labeling and unsafe ORS formulations in the market.

FSSAI has not permitted the sale or disposal of ORSL stocks, any such action is due to a court order, not the regulator.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (X Account of FSSAI). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

Fact check

Claim : FSSAI banned ORSL for high sugar but allowed the company to sell INR 180 crore worth of stocks, putting profits over public health. Conclusion : FSSAI has not permitted the sale or disposal of ORSL stocks. Social media claims suggesting otherwise are misleading. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 24, 2025 09:40 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).