Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], December 20 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, upon reaching Haridwar, gave a clear signal to provide a new momentum to the state's industrial and agriculture-based economy on Saturday.

CM Dhami first formally inaugurated the MB Food Processing Plant in the Bugghawala area.

Afterwards, he visited the mushroom processing plant, where the second plant was inaugurated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. On reaching the mushroom plant, the Chief Minister was welcomed by workers and local people with a shower of flowers. After the inauguration, the Chief Minister inspected the plant's arrangements and gathered information about the production process.

During the visit, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that rapid progress has been made in Uttarakhand in agriculture, horticulture, and food processing.

He said that innovations such as mushroom production in Haridwar are connecting local people to employment and creating new opportunities for self-employment.

The Chief Minister said, "Government is giving the highest priority to the agriculture sector and has launched schemes such as the State Millet Mission, Apple Mission, and Green Growth."

He made it clear that the objective of these missions is to increase farmers' incomes, connect them with businesses, and make the state more economically prosperous.

The inaugurations in Haridwar are considered essential steps toward implementing the government's industrial policy and employment-generation vision on the ground.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami spoke with Union Minister for Forest, Environment and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav over the phone on Friday to discuss the increasing incidents of human-wildlife conflict in the state.

The Chief Minister stated that the Forest Department and the administration are taking effective measures to mitigate the problem and that necessary instructions have been issued to control violent wildlife.

According to a release, the Chief Minister requested additional resources and cooperation to tackle the serious challenge.

The Union Minister assured all possible assistance from the Central Government and emphasised scientific management, the use of modern technology, and a rapid relief system.

Expressing gratitude for the Centre's support, the Chief Minister said that the state government is working to maintain a balance between human safety and wildlife conservation. (ANI)

