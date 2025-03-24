Rudrapur (Uttarakhand) [India], March 24 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami laid the foundation stone and inaugurated various development schemes worth nearly 40 crores, which includes the foundation stone laying of 7 schemes worth 30 crores and the inauguration of 7 schemes worth 10 crores in Rudrapur on Monday, an official statement said.

He also held a grand road show there.

Also Read | Gold Rate Today: Yellow Metal Price Surges Amid Global Uncertainty, May Touch USD 3,100 Mark per Ounce Soon.

CM Dhami reached the venue Gandhi Park with a grand road show from Galla Mandi organized in Rudrapur via Main Bazaar. In the roadshow, the people of Rudrapur, the public, various organizations, and public representatives gave a grand welcome to the Chief Minister with flower showers, flower garlands, and bouquets. The Chief Minister also inspected the grand multipurpose and medical camp based on the theme of public service organized at Gandhi Park Rudrapur on the completion of 3 years of service, good governance and development of the government.

In the program, the Chief Minister handed over the keys to the shops to 15 poor, they were in the vending zone. The Chief Minister flagged off 9 Jan Seva Prachar Raths for 9 assembly constituencies of the district. Jan Seva Rath will give information about the schemes by publicizing them in every assembly till March 30. The Chief Minister inspected the stalls at the multipurpose camp and extracted butter by churning curd. He also praised the stalls. While inaugurating Rudrapur Vending Zone and Hans Sports Academy, the Chief Minister himself tried his hand at badminton.

Also Read | Ajay Seth, 1987 Batch IAS Officer of Karnataka, Appointed Finance Secretary.

The Chief Minister paid tribute to the agitators who sacrificed everything for the establishment of Uttarakhand state and said that the government is engaged wholeheartedly in the direction of making Uttarakhand the dream of the state agitators.

He said, "Our government is living up to the trust with which the people of the state entrusted the responsibility of the state to us three years ago. In these three years, with the guidance and support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, our government has tried to write a new saga of "service, good governance and development" in the state. During our tenure, on one hand, we have tried to connect cities to remote villages through roads, and on the other hand, we have strengthened the air connectivity of the state by starting heli services for about a dozen cities of the state through the "Udaan Yojana". Similarly, we have continuously worked towards strengthening the infrastructure of all major sectors including education, health, drinking water and sports in the state."

The Chief Minister said that the state government has worked towards tackling the problem of migration by creating employment opportunities along with accelerating the development of the state by implementing more than 30 new policies related to various sectors including industry, tourism, AYUSH and food processing.

"Not only this, but our government is also promoting self-employment by implementing schemes like Hthe ome Stay Scheme, Lakhpati Didi Scheme and Solar Self-Employment Scheme. Efforts are also being made to improve the lives of lakhs of poor families in the state by reaching the last person of the state through several decisions and schemes such as building concrete houses for them, distributing free ration, providing three gas cylinders per year and increasing old age pension, as well as providing pension facility to both husband and wife," he said.

He said that the state government is also working with determination for the upliftment and prosperity of the farmers of the state. "Today, on the one hand, more than 8 lakh farmer brothers of the state are getting financial support under the Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, while on the other hand, the increase in the income of the farmers is also being ensured by giving them increased MSP on all major crops. Along with this, milk production, honey production, agriculture, horticulture, cultivation of aromatic plants and flowers as well as coarse grain cultivation are also being promoted in the state," he further said.

The Chief Minister said that whether it is giving interest-free loans of up to three lakh rupees to farmers in the state, making irrigation from canals absolutely free for farmers, or giving an 80 per cent subsidy on purchasing agricultural equipment under the Farm Machinery Bank Scheme the state government is constantly working towards making the farmers of the state prosperous and advanced.

He said that a large number of people displaced from Bangladesh also live in Udham Singh Nagar district. "It was unfortunate that the caste certificates of the people of this community used to be written as displaced from East Pakistan," he said.

The Chief Minister said that after assuming power in the state as the Chief Servant, he had said that for decades the people of the Bengali community have been living here and serving this land, so these people are also like other state citizens, they will be no discrimination against them at all. "We decided that the words displaced from East Pakistan will not be written in their caste certificates," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)