Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday paid heartfelt tributes to the late former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna, on his death anniversary,(Photo: Uttarakhand CMO)

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 17 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday paid tribute to the late former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna, on his death anniversary by offering floral respects to his portrait at the Chief Minister's residence.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister remembered Bahuguna's personality and contributions, stating that he was a "visionary leader and an able administrator."

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"He always placed public welfare at the forefront of his political career and worked tirelessly for the upliftment of the weaker sections of society".

In a post on X, CM Dhami wrote,"On the death anniversary of the great freedom fighter and former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, 'Himalaya Putra' Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna, countless salutations. Your life of struggle and dedication to national service will forever inspire us towards social service."

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https://x.com/pushkardhami/status/2033725819483525149?s=20

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday paid tribute to HN Bahuguna

Speaking on the occasion, CM Yogi hailed his contribution to the development of the state and said that he made continuous efforts to promote social public awareness.

"Today is the death anniversary of the freedom fighter, Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna. On this occasion, on behalf of the Uttar Pradesh government and the people of Uttar Pradesh, I pay tribute to him...He made continuous efforts to promote social public awareness," Yogi Adityanath said.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak was also present at the occasion.

Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna was a Congress leader and was elected as CM of Uttar Pradesh in 1973.(ANI)

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