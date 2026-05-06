India News | Uttarakhand CM Disburses April Pension to Beneficiaries of Social Welfare Department

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 6 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday disbursed the April pension to beneficiaries of the Social Welfare Department through a one-click system.

Under this initiative, a total amount of Rs 111 crore 82 lakh 52 thousand was released to 756,682 pensioners covered under 100% state-funded schemes. These include old age, widow, disability, farmer, abandoned women, maintenance grant, Teelu Rauteli, and dwarf pensions.

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Addressing a program held at the Secretariat, the Chief Minister said that the government is committed to Antyodaya and is therefore placing special emphasis on empowering economically and socially weaker sections. He stated that continuous camps are being organised to ensure that every eligible and needy individual receives the benefits of Social Welfare Department pensions, a release said. As a result, more than 60,000 new beneficiaries are being added to these pension schemes every year.

He directed officials to continue organising such multi-purpose camps in the future. Dhami also instructed that surveys be conducted among individuals turning 59 each year, and that all necessary formalities, including application processes, be completed in advance so that they can start receiving benefits immediately upon attaining the age of 60.

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The Chief Minister further emphasised the need to make the annual income criteria more practical so that a larger number of people can benefit from the schemes. Additionally, he called for consolidating information about pension schemes and other departmental initiatives on a single platform.

The Chief Minister also urged officials to adopt innovative approaches and share best practices in the field of social welfare with other departments. He further suggested establishing communication with elderly citizens and pensioners through a call centre. (ANI)

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