Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], December 20 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 239 schemes worth Rs 54.31 crore at the newly constructed modern sports complex in Haridwar.

CM Dhami said that it is "our resolve that development should continue uninterrupted" under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The long tennis court, cricket practice pitch, and badminton court built by the Haridwar-Roorkee Development Authority in the newly constructed City Sports Complex will "prove to be important" and "helpful" for the players of Haridwar as well as the entire state. Certainly, it will help our players in their development in every way in the field of sports. The City Sports Complex is also a big achievement in terms of organizing the 38th National Games to be held in our state, CM Dhami said.

The Chief Minister said preparations for the National Games are going on in full swing. "Before organizing the National Games, we did the reconstruction work of sports stadiums, and indoor and outdoor stadiums at various places in the state."

He said that the National Games will also be organized in Haridwar. "Due to the holy city, Haridwar will get a new identity as a sports city."

The Chief Minister said that the state government is preparing rapidly for the winter yatra. "With the start of winter yatra, the yatra will continue throughout the year in the region. Its main base will be Haridwar. Due to this many employment opportunities will be created."

The Chief Minister said that the state government is strengthening the infrastructure related to education, health, railway, and air connectivity of the state.

"Many development works are also going on in Haridwar. The construction work of the medical college being built inside Haridwar has reached the final stage. Modern Degree College has been established in the Laldhan area. A health centre has been established in the village of Shyampur to provide better health facilities in the rural area. To give a grand and divine look to the religious city of Haridwar, the state government is working on a corridor between Haridwar and Rishikesh. Along with the construction of a helipad for heli services in Haridwar, many schemes are being worked on to get rid of the problem of traffic jams in the city."

The Chief Minister said that the green signal has been given to the construction of a ropeway from Har Ki Pauri to Maa Chandidevi. The construction work of which will start soon.

"Haridwar Roorkee Development Authority is training players in volleyball, table tennis, cricket and other sports by creating a game zone under the Shankaracharya flyover. Along with this, development works including parking, commercial and parks are being done on a large scale under the Doodhdhari flyover," CM Dhami added.

"The Kavad Patri route has been permanently developed by the state government," he said.

He said that the state government is working on many public welfare schemes to "strengthen the infrastructure in the state, root out-migration and bring investment inside the state, establish industries and continuously advance self-employment."

The Chief Minister said that the state government is promoting milk production, honey production agriculture, horticulture, aromatic flower cultivation and homestay construction.

"Women are being made economically empowered and self-reliant by getting financial assistance through Lakhpati Didi Yojana. In the last three years, more than 19000 people have got government jobs with transparency," CM Dhami said.

The Chief Minister said that no injustice will be allowed to happen to any promising student in the state.

He said that the state government is working with determination to protect the demography. "Anti-conversion law has been implemented in the state. The state government is going to implement the Uniform Civil Code in the state soon. For which all the preparations are in the final stage." (ANI)

