Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], August 4 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday directed all the District Magistrates to remain on the ground zero with their entire team, given the continuous rain in the state. He gave the instructions during a virtual meeting held from his official residence here.

The Chief Minister instructed that in case of roads getting obstructed due to heavy rains, they should be made operational soon. In case of damage to drinking water and electricity lines, arrangements should be made operational as soon as possible.

It should also be ensured that, in case of disruption of rural connectivity, alternative arrangements for the movement of people should be ensured soon. All preparations should be made in advance to deal with the situation of waterlogging. The Chief Minister said that the damage caused to the crops due to rain should be assessed quickly.

The Chief Minister gave clear instructions to the District Magistrates that strict legal action should be taken against those who have obtained ration cards, Aadhaar cards, voter cards, Ayushman cards and other documents in an incorrect manner, and the persons involved in making such cards. Also, action to remove encroachment in the districts should be taken regularly. Under 'Operation Kalanemi', regular action should be ensured against those who mislead the public in the name of faith.

The Chief Minister directed all the District Magistrates to regularly inspect the government hospitals of their respective districts. This includes issues like availability of medicines, presence of doctors, condition of equipment and cleanliness system. The Chief Minister said that he himself will also conduct surprise inspections of hospitals from time to time and review various arrangements.

The Chief Minister directed the District Magistrates to expedite the work related to infrastructure development after the rains. Special attention should be paid to the quality and timeliness of roads, bridges, drains and other construction works. Also, the flagship schemes of the state and central government should be reviewed regularly.

The Chief Minister said that indigenous products should be given priority in all government offices of the state. Also, the general public should be motivated to use indigenous goods. For this, public awareness campaigns should be conducted. Regular efforts should be made towards 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Vocal for Local'.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister also thanked the State Election Commission and all the officers, employees and security personnel involved in the election process for successfully completing the three-tier Panchayat election process in the state. He said that due to the dedication and cooperation of all, the Panchayat elections were conducted in a peaceful and democratic environment. (ANI)

