Rishikesh (Uttarakhand) [India], March 18 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday met spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar at the Art of Living Ashram located in Shisham Jhadi, Rishikesh and sought his blessings.

During the meeting, the two discussed various issues related to social harmony and spiritual awareness.

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The Chief Minister said that the Art of Living Foundation, founded by Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, has been playing a significant role in promoting peace, yoga and human values worldwide, adding that his guidance is spreading positive energy in society, which is highly inspiring for a spiritually rich state like Uttarakhand.

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, while blessing the Chief Minister, expressed his wishes for the state's progress and prosperity. He said that Uttarakhand's spiritual heritage and natural beauty give it a unique global identity, and collective efforts are needed to further strengthen it.

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The Chief Minister also highlighted the importance of guidance from saints and spiritual leaders in the holistic development of the state.

Speaking to ANI, Dhami said Sri Sri Ravi Shankar is constantly guiding people onto the right path and wished for young people to awaken patriotism within them and work for society.

"Today I met Sri Sri Gurudev Ravi Shankar and sought his guidance. He is continuously advancing numerous social causes in the field of religion and spirituality. He is constantly guiding people onto the right path. Millions of people across the country are inspired by him and are working. May all our young people awaken patriotism within them and work for society," said Dhami.

Earlier on Tuesday, Dhami also approved a total financial outlay of Rs 75 crore for various initiatives, including tackling the growing challenges of cybercrime in the state, developing infrastructure in Scheduled Caste-dominated areas and the reconstruction of roads across different assembly constituencies. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)