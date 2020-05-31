India News | Uttarakhand CM, Other Ministers Home Quarantined After Cabinet Minister Tests COVID-19 Positive

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 31 (ANI): Uttrakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and several state ministers have been placed under home quarantine on Sunday after Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj, who had attended a Cabinet meeting on Friday was hospitalised with coronavirus disease COVID-19.

"Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat along with all other Ministers who attended the Cabinet meeting on May 29 has been placed under home quarantine after a Cabinet Minister who was present at the meeting tested positive for COVID-19," Madan Kaushik, the state's urban development minister told ANI.

Maharaj, along with five of his family members have been admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Rishikesh, according to AIIMS public relations officer Harish Thapaliyal.

Maharaj's wife Amrita Rawat who tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday was admitted to AIIMS this morning, Thapaliyal said. Following Amrita's diagnosis, Satpal Maharaj and his staff were quarantined according to District Magistrate Ashish Srivastava.

Earlier today Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Utpal Kumar Singh said that a total of 22 people including Satpal Maharaj's family members and staff had also tested positive for COVID-19.

"According to the protocol everyone including the minister is being sent to the hospital for the treatment," Singh told ANI.

Kaushik said that cabinet will follow the guidelines issued by Union Health Ministry and State Health Department.

A total of 41 others living at Satpal Maharaj's residence have also been quarantined. Their samples were collected and sent for COVID-19 testing. (ANI)

