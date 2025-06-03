Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 2 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday participated virtually in the program "11 years of Modi Government from Sankalp to Siddhi" from the Chief Minister's residence, a release said.

Addressing the program, CM Dhami said, "On June 9, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are going to complete 11 golden years of service, good governance and poor welfare. This transformative period of 11 years has been a historic period of renaissance of India's self-respect, self-respect and spirit of nationalism, in which our country established itself as a strong, capable and competent nation on the global stage."

"This journey, which started in 2014 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was a journey to transform the aspirations of the Indian people into reality. In this journey, the Prime Minister paved the way for the new construction of the nation by imbibing the spirit of nation first with the basic mantra of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas". In these 11 years, the Prime Minister has not only enriched the governance system with a new work culture, but also established new dimensions of development with right intentions and results by making policies decisive," Dhami said.

Chief Minister Dhami said that it is the result of the far-sighted thinking and strong leadership of the Prime Minister that today India is making its strong presence felt on international forums like G-20, QUAD and BRICS.

He also said, "Before 2014, no major city of India was safe from the shadow of terrorism, terrorist attacks were carried out continuously in every corner of the country including Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Pune, Jaipur. But today a befitting reply is given to any terrorist attack by the enemy country. Like the Uri attack was answered with a surgical strike, an air strike was carried out after Pulwama and now after the Pahalgam attack, the enemy was given a tough fight through "Operation Sindoor".

"Today, under the Modi government, not only have India's borders become safe, but the country is also becoming self-reliant in the field of defence. Today, India is using more than 80 per cent indigenous defence resources and is also exporting defence material to more than 85 countries," he added.

The Chief Minister said that it is a matter of pride for all of us that today India has established itself as the fourth largest economy in the world by becoming an economy of more than 4 trillion dollars. "Today, through initiatives like "Vocal for Local", "Make in India", "Skill India" and "Startup India", the country is moving at a rapid pace towards becoming self-reliant. Not only this, India has also become the country with the third largest startup ecosystem in the world."

"In the last 11 years, the country has also witnessed an unprecedented phase of "Infrastructure Revolution. Today every country in the world is amazed to see India's modern infrastructure, high-speed train network, metro rail network, world-class expressway and road network. In these 11 years, under the strong leadership of PM Modi, many historic decisions were taken like the abolition of Article 370 from Kashmir, construction of a grand Shri Ram temple in Ayodhya, end of the evil practice of triple talaq, Citizenship Amendment Act and Waqf Amendment Act," he said.

At the same time, many historic works were also done like implementation of GST, establishment of Sengol by building a new Parliament House, construction of Bharat Mandapam and Prime Minister Museum, implementation of Nari Shakti Vandan Act and Indian Justice Code. Today, under the leadership of the respected Prime Minister, crores of citizens of the country are getting the benefit of many public welfare schemes like Jan Dhan Yojana, Ujjwala Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and Free Ration Scheme started for the welfare of the person standing in the last row of the country. Under the able leadership of the Prime Minister, in the last 11 years, India has also set new records in the field of science and technology through unprecedented achievements like Chandrayaan-3, Aditya L1, Gaganyaan Mission including the manufacture of Corona vaccine," he added.

The Chief Minister said that today under the leadership of the Prime Minister, the Ganges of development is flowing in Uttarakhand too. Ambitious schemes like Delhi-Dehradun Elevated Road, All Weather Road, Rishikesh-Karnprayag Rail Project, Kedarnath-Badrinath Master Plan and Bharatmala-Parvatmala are some examples of this.

State President Mahendra Bhatt, Organization General Secretary Ajay Kumar, all MPs, MLAs, all Mayors, District Panchayat President and all senior officials participated in this virtual program. (ANI)

