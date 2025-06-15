Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 15 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami extended greetings on the Kainchi Dham Pratishtha Divas.

In his 'X' post, the CM Dhami hailed Neem Karori Baba and termed him as an "ardent" devotee of Lord Hanuman.

"Hearty congratulations and best wishes to all the devotees on the consecration day of Shri Kainchi Dham, the divine place of penance of the most revered Baba Neeb Karori Ji Maharaj. I pray to Baba Neeb Karori Ji, an ardent devotee of Shri Hanuman Ji, for the happiness, prosperity and well-being of all of you", CM Dhami's official 'X' handle said.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday flagged off the Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force's (ITBP) Himadri Trekking Expedition-2025 from the Chief Minister's Camp Office.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister paid tribute to all the passengers who died in the Ahmedabad plane crash and expressed condolences to their families. Two minutes of silence was observed for the peace of the souls of those who died in the plane crash.

Welcoming the brave soldiers and officers of ITBP, the Chief Minister said that this campaign is not only a symbol of courage and determination, but also an important step towards the strategic security of the border areas and the preservation of cultural heritage.

He said that under this campaign, a 45-member team of ITBP will undertake a difficult journey of about 1032 km from Uttarakhand to Ladakh via Himachal Pradesh. This campaign will not only ensure monitoring of strategically important places, but will also prove helpful in identifying religious, historical and cultural sites and promoting local traditions, a release said.

The Chief Minister said that it is a matter of pride that a large number of brave soldiers serving in the army and paramilitary forces from Veerbhoomi Uttarakhand are contributing to the defense of the country. He said that the Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force has been playing an important role in protecting the country's borders as well as in relief and rescue operations during disasters since the year 1962. (ANI)

