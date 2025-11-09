Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], November 9 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, highlighting significant development across the state, as he expressed gratitude for the Prime Minister's greetings on the 25th anniversary of Uttarakhand's formation.

"Respected Prime Minister Ji, on behalf of all the residents of the state, heartfelt thanks for your affectionate greetings and blessings on the silver jubilee year of Uttarakhand state's formation..." Dhami wrote on X.

The Chief Minister further highlighted the state's progress across various sectors, including governance, public welfare, and overall development, attributing it to the Prime Minister's guidance.

"Under your visionary leadership and constant guidance, Uttarakhand is achieving remarkable milestones in its journey of development. Inspired by you, Uttarakhand has joined the ranks of leading states and established new dimensions in the fields of good governance, public welfare, and all-round development..." he said.

"Your companionship continuously inspires us towards achieving the goal of a strong, prosperous, and self-reliant Uttarakhand," he added.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi extended wishes to the people of Uttarakhand on the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the state.

In a social media post on X, he wrote, "On the 25th anniversary of the establishment of Uttarakhand, I extend my heartfelt best wishes to all my brothers and sisters of the state. Nestled in the lap of nature, this divine land is today gaining a new pace of progress in every field, along with tourism. On this special occasion of the state, I pray for the happiness and prosperity, good fortune, and excellent health of the humble, hardworking, and divine-like people here."

The Prime Minister is scheduled to visit Dehradun today to participate in the Silver Jubilee celebrations at around 12:30 PM, according to a release from the Prime Minister's Office. During the programme, he will launch a commemorative postal stamp and address the gathering.

During the programme, the Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for various development projects worth over Rs 8140 crores. This includes the inauguration of projects worth over Rs 930 crore and the laying of foundation stones for projects worth over Rs 7,210 crore.

These projects cater to several key sectors, including drinking water, irrigation, technical education, energy, urban development, sports, and skill development.The Prime Minister will also release a support amount of Rs 62 crores to more than 28,000 farmers directly into their bank accounts under the PM Fasal Bima Yojana.

The projects that the Prime Minister will inaugurate include Dehradun water supply coverage for 23 zones under the AMRUT scheme, an electrical substation in Pithoragarh district, solar power plants in government buildings, and an AstroTurf Hockey Ground at Haldwani Stadium in Nainital, among others.

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of two key hydro-sector related projects - the Song Dam Drinking Water Project, which will supply 150 MLD (million litres per day) drinking water to Dehradun, and the Jamarani Dam Multipurpose Project in Nainital, which will provide drinking water, support irrigation and electricity generation.

Other projects whose foundation stone will be laid include electrical substations, the establishment of Women's Sports College in Champawat, and a state-of-the-art dairy plant in Nainital, among others. (ANI)

