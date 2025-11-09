Shiv Pratap Din is an annual event marked in Maharashtra and several other regions on November 10. This day commemorates the historic victory of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj over Afzal Khan, the general of the Bijapur Sultanate in 1659. Shiv Pratap Din is celebrated every year on the 13th day of the Kartik month as per the Hindu lunar calendar, usually falling in November in the Gregorian calendar. Shiv Pratap Din 2025 falls on Monday, November 10.

The day serves as a reminder of Shivaji’s spirit, leadership, and the power of intelligence that continues to inspire generations even today. In this article, let’s know more about Shiv Pratap Din 2025 date, history and the significance of the annual event. 8 Facts About the Brave Maratha Emperor Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Shiv Pratap Din 2025 Date

Shiv Pratap Din 2025 falls on Monday, November 10.

Shiv Pratap Din History

As per historical records, on November 10, 1659, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj defeated the Bijapur general Afzal Khan at the foothills of the Pratapgad Fort near Mahabaleshwar, Maharashtra. This victory established Shivaji Maharaj as a powerful force in the Deccan region and was a turning point in the rise of the Maratha Empire.

Shiv Pratap Din Significance

Shiv Pratap Din holds immense historical significance as it commemorates the valour and strategic brilliance of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in his victory over Afzal Khan. The triumph at Pratapgad Fort not only showcased Shivaji Maharaj’s exceptional courage but also marked a key moment in the establishment of Swarajya.

On this day, ceremonial processions dedicated to Shivaji Maharaj are organised to honour the Maratha king’s bravery and courage. The day is marked by cultural programs, speeches, and reenactments of the Pratapgad battle. People come together and pay tributes to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj for his bravery, leadership, and vision.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 09, 2025 10:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).