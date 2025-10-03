Dehradun, (Uttarakhand), [India] October 3 (ANI): Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated Wildlife Week at Dehradun Zoo on Friday. Speaking on the occasion, he announced that the compensation amount for human casualties caused by wildlife attacks in the state will be increased to ₹10 lakh.

The Chief Minister said that wildlife is an integral part of India's faith, culture, and traditions.

Also Read | From Honeytraps to Hashtags: ISI Targeting 300 to 400 Indian Influencers for Propaganda and Espionage, Says Intelligence Bureau After Arrests of YouTubers Jyoti Malhotra, Wasim Akram and Jasbir Singh.

"Our deities have always conveyed the message of coexistence with animals -- Goddess Durga rides a lion, Lord Ganesha rides a mouse, Goddess Saraswati's vehicle is a swan, Lord Kartikeya rides a peacock, Goddess Lakshmi rides an owl, and Lord Shiva is adorned with the serpent on his neck while seated beside Nandi the bull. These are symbols of the deep spiritual connection between humans and the animal world in Sanatan culture. This is why the conservation of wildlife has naturally been a part of India's way of life since ancient times," he said

The CM highlighted that around 14.77% of Uttarakhand's land area is protected as six national parks, seven wildlife sanctuaries, and four conservation reserves -- compared to the national average of just 5.27%.

Also Read | Ozempic Approved by India for Adults With Type-2 Diabetes: Is Novo Nordisk's Weight Loss Drug Safe? Here's What We Know About Benefits, Risks and Expected Price.

"Uttarakhand's lush greenery and freely roaming wildlife attract millions of tourists from India and abroad every year. Along with ensuring visitor facilities, the state government is committed to preserving forests in their natural form and ensuring wildlife protection," he said.

He stated that inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state government is working to maintain a balance between economy, ecology, and technology--focusing on development while conserving natural resources.

He directed the Forest Department to identify and develop at least one new tourist destination in each district, ensuring that its natural character remains intact while making it accessible to visitors. He added that a new eco-tourism model is being developed so that people can connect with forests without harming nature.

He shared that due to collective efforts, the populations of rare species such as tigers, leopards, elephants, and snow leopards have seen encouraging growth. However, this has also led to a rise in human-wildlife conflict, which the government is addressing through modern technology and scientific measures.

"Drones and GPS are being deployed for better monitoring and protection of wildlife. At the same time, new livelihood opportunities are being created for local communities to encourage their active participation in forest and wildlife conservation," the CM said.

The Chief Minister also mentioned the 'CM Young Eco-Entrepreneur' scheme, under which one lakh youth are being trained and empowered. This initiative is creating opportunities in fields like nature guiding, drone piloting, wildlife photography, eco-tourism, and wildlife-based enterprises. Additionally, eco clubs in every district are organizing educational wildlife tours for students.

CM Dhami emphasized that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's global call for "Lifestyle for Environment (LiFE)" is not just a slogan but a mantra to save Mother Earth.

He appealed to all tourists visiting Uttarakhand to avoid littering during jungle safaris or religious trips, and to act responsibly toward nature.

On this occasion, Forest Minister Subodh Uniyal said that protecting forests and wildlife is a shared responsibility. He added that the state can move forward only through the integration of economy, ecology, and technology. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)