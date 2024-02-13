Tanakpur (Uttarakhand) [India], February 13 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami along with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday laid the foundation stone of eight National Highway projects worth more than Rs 2200 crore in Tanakpur, Champawat.

Dhami said that the completion of these projects will give new strength to the road connectivity in Uttarakhand. Along with providing easy transportation facilities to the tourists coming to the state, the local people will also benefit, he said.

Also Read | Reliance Industries Ltd Becomes First Indian Company To Touch Rs 20 Lakh Crore Market Capitalisation.

"These projects will play an important role in accelerating the socio-economic development of the state," he added.

The Chief Minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the double-engine government is committed to the all-round development of Uttarakhand.

Also Read | Noida Road Accident: Husband-Wife on Bike Killed in Collision With Car, Five-Year-Old Daughter Hospitalised.

Nitin Gadkari while addressing the event said, "I was told about various problems in the state, and today I am glad that most of those issues will be resolved. I promise you all that the projects worth around two lakh crore will be initiated to boost road infrastructure."

The Union Minister further promised that the government will provide the state with road infrastructure of international standard.

"Roads in Uttarakhand will be like those in Switzerland and Australia," he added.

Earlier in the day, Dhami urged people of his state to register in large numbers for the just-announced solar rooftop programme 'PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana'.

The central government's rooftop solar project, with an investment of over Rs 75,000 crores, aims to light up 1 crore households by providing up to 300 units of free electricity every month.

The rooftop solar programme announced in the interim Budget tabled on February 1, would be known as PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, Prime Minister Narendra Modi revealed in a post on earlier. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)