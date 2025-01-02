DGP Uttarakhand handed over accident insurance amount of one crore to dependents of late ASI Kanta Thapa (Photo/ANI)

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], January 2 (ANI): Uttarakhand DGP handed over an accident insurance amount of rupees one crore to the dependents of late ASI Kanta who died in a road accident on Haridwar Bypass Road, Dehradun, on July 20 last year, an official release said on Thursday.

Under the Police Salary Package Scheme, accident insurance of rupees one crore has been allowed on the salary accounts of police personnel with various banks.

Notably, the additional sub inspector, Kanta Thapa, posted in Uttarkashi, died in a road accident on Haridwar Bypass Road, Dehradun, on July 20 last year while performing her duty in Kanwar Mela duty.

Director General of Police, Uttarakhand Deepam Seth, met the children of late Kanta Thapa, Karishka Mohan Thapa and Parichay Thapa, at the Police Headquarters and obtained information about their education, job and housing-related requirements.

DGP expressed deep condolences on the untimely demise of late Kanta Thapa and said that his dedication and contribution to the police department will always be remembered.

He assured all possible help for the education and future of both the children. Also, directed the Superintendent of Police, Uttarkashi, to settle all the financial matters and the family pension to be given to the dependents of late Kanta Thapa as soon as possible.

In the presence of Sachchidanand Dubey, General Manager, Punjab National Bank and other officials, the Director General of Police presented a cheque of accident insurance amounting to Rupees one crore to both the children under the Police Salary Package Scheme.

DGP further expressed special gratitude to the senior officials of Punjab National Bank for this scheme.

The Director General of Police said that Uttarakhand Police is not only supportive in the discharge of duties of the personnel but is also fully dedicated to the welfare and safety of them and their families. It is our moral duty to provide respect, support and every possible help to each of our policemen and their families. (ANI)

