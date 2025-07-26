Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 26 (ANI): In a high-level meeting on Friday, Secretary of Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Vinod Kumar Suman issued strict directives to all dam projects operating in Uttarakhand, mandating prior information-sharing with authorities before releasing water.

According to a press release issued by the State government, Suman instructed dam operators to notify the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) and concerned district administrations in advance, detailing the expected time for released water to reach downstream areas and its potential impact. This will enable timely alerts to residents in vulnerable zones.

During the meeting with officials from major hydropower projects, the Irrigation Department, UJVNL, and the Central Water Commission, Suman emphasised real-time data sharing. He directed project representatives to transmit river water level and discharge data--collected via early warning system sensors--to the Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority (USDMA) through API integration for continuous monitoring.

All agencies were also instructed to prepare Emergency Action Plans (EAPs) and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for their projects, submitting them to USDMA and publishing them on their websites. Additionally, a state-level mock drill involving all dam projects is scheduled for August-September 2025 to evaluate disaster preparedness.

The Irrigation Department was tasked with drafting a comprehensive flood management plan, incorporating SOPs from the Government of India and state disaster management orders. Departments were further directed to appoint nodal officers to ensure seamless coordination and information exchange during emergencies. (ANI)

