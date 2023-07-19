Dehradun, July 19: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday announced Rs 5 lakh to the dependents of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh to the people injured in the incident in which 15 people died and several others were left injured after a transformer exploded on the banks of the Alaknanda River. "Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has given instructions to provide Rs 5 lakh to the dependents of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh to the injured without any delay," an official statement said.

Uttarakhand CM Dhami also expressed deep sorrow over the incident. "CM Dhami prayed to God to grant peace to the souls of the deceased and patience to their families in this hour of grief," an official statement said. Chamoli Transformer Blast Update: Death Toll Jumps to 15, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Orders Magisterial Probe in Electrocution Deaths.

Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand State emergency operation centre said that the cause of the incident is yet to be ascertained. Earlier today Chief Minister Dhami said that 15 people have been killed due to electrocution in Chamoli district.

District Magistrate Chamoli has been ordered for a magisterial inquiry into the incident. Rescue teams have reached the spot. "Helicopter services are being taken to refer the injured to higher centres. Relief and rescue works are being done by the government and the administration," an official statement said.

"The permissible assistance amount will be made available soon," it added. In the aftermath of the incident, Union Home Minister Amit Shah called Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and inquired about the Chamoli incident. Giving information about the situation, the Chief Minister said that orders for a magisterial inquiry have been given. Uttarakhand Transformer Blast: Policeman Among 10 Killed After Transformer Explodes on Banks of Alaknanda River in Chamoli District (Watch Video).

"The injured have been brought to AIIMS Rishikesh by helicopter. The Prime Minister's Office has also been given complete information about the incident," an official statement said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also expressed condolences over the incident and prayed for the recovery of those injured in the incident. "The death of many people in this accident in Chamoli, Uttarakhand is very sad. May God give place to the departed souls. I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured in this unfortunate accident," Delhi CM Kejriwal tweeted.

