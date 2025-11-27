Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], November 26 (ANI): Uttarakhand Governor Lieutenant General Gurmeet Singh (retd) on Wednesday launched the Uttarakhand AI Mission-2025 policy at Raj Bhavan.

The Governor said that technology plays a central role in the 21st century and no sector today is untouched by it. Inclusive and sustainable development cannot be imagined without the integration of technology.

Also Read | 'Muslims Don't Vote for BJP': Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Lack of Muslim Ministers at Centre.

By launching the Uttarakhand AI Mission-2025, the state aims to adopt modern technologies to fulfill the hopes, aspirations, and dreams of the people. This technology offers real-time solutions to various daily-life challenges by leveraging satellites and data, a release said.

The Governor said that the Prime Minister has stated that the third decade of the 21st century will belong to Uttarakhand, and this modern AI policy will help realise that vision. He added that there are certain challenges associated with current technologies--such as the digital divide and issues linked to health and ethics.

Also Read | Bihar Tragedy: Engineer From Andhra Pradesh Dies After Gate Collapses at Patliputra Sports Complex in Patna.

He said Uttarakhand must remain committed to ethical, responsible, and human-centric AI implementation so that the benefits of AI reach the last person in society. Modern technological advancements should be equally accessible to the underprivileged and to people living in remote rural areas.

The Governor urged the startup industry and technology institutions engaged in continuous research and innovation to play their crucial role in achieving the goal of a developed India by 2047. Startups exploring effective technology-based solutions to diverse problems will be key contributors to this mission.

The Governor also noted that Prime Minister Modi is placing great emphasis on developing an ecosystem centered around AI. At various international platforms, he has consistently advocated for the ethical and inclusive use of AI and data.

During the event, IT Secretary Nitesh Jha presented an overview of the Uttarakhand AI Mission-2025. He explained that the policy draws on the Government of India's AI policy and is customised to the unique topography of the Himalayan region, ensuring alignment with Uttarakhand's specific geographical features. He outlined the mission's objectives, strategies, priority sectors, roadmap, capacity building measures, and implementation framework.

The Tony Blair Institute for Global Change delivered a presentation on "Global Developments in Artificial Intelligence and Their Impact on Uttarakhand."

Additionally, panel discussions were held on topics such as "AI in Healthcare - Transforming Health Delivery in Uttarakhand" and "Building a Holistic AI Ecosystem in Uttarakhand," with presentations by relevant startup teams. Five top startups and five leading technology institutions showcased their innovative, technology-based solutions to various challenges, which were well appreciated by the audience.

The Governor felicitated five startups and five technology institutions for their outstanding research and innovation models across different sectors. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)