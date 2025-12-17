Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], December 17 (ANI): Uttarakhand government, on the instructions of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, launched the statewide campaign 'Government for Every Citizen - At Every Doorstep' to ensure direct and effective delivery of public welfare schemes to the people.

On the first day of the campaign, multi-purpose camps were organised at the Nyaya Panchayat, Tehsil, and Development Block levels across various districts of the state, with 23 departments providing services.

The objective of these camps is to ensure that residents of rural, remote, and border areas receive information on government schemes, on-the-spot benefits for eligible beneficiaries, application approvals, grievance registration, and speedy redressal--eliminating the need for repeated visits to government offices.

On the inaugural day, camps were organised at Government Inter College Maletha, Nyaya Panchayat Kheda, Thatiyud Development Block Office, and Government Inter College Hindolakhal in Devprayag Development Block of Tehri Garhwal district.

Similar camps were held at Nanai in Mori Development Block (Uttarkashi district), Bahadrabad Block (Haridwar district), Garud Block Hall (Bageshwar district), Government Inter College Taila in Jakholi Tehsil (Rudraprayag district), and Simlata Anganwadi Centre in Champawat district.

Through stalls set up by departments such as Agriculture, Horticulture, Animal Husbandry, Health, Social Welfare, Rural Development, Revenue, Tourism, and Livelihood Mission, information about various schemes was provided, and benefits were delivered to the public.

This campaign is a significant initiative of the state government under which multi-purpose camps are being organised across the state at the Nyaya Panchayat and Gram Panchayat levels for 45 days starting from December 17. By bringing services from departments including Health, Social Welfare, Rural Development, Education, Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, and Disaster Management under one roof, the initiative is fostering direct communication between the government and the people.

This initiative represents a strong step toward transparent, people-friendly, and accountable governance, effectively realising the concept of delivering government services directly to citizens' doorsteps. (ANI)

