Mumbai, December 17: Popular gamer and YouTuber Payal Dhare, known as Payal Gaming, issued a statement on Wednesday, December 17, to address a controversy involving a viral video. In her statement, she expressed her distress over the situation, clarifying that the content circulating online - which many have identified as an AI-generated deepfake - has no connection to her.

Payal Gaming wrote: "I never expected to have to speak publicly about something so personal and distressing. Over the past few days, content has been circulated online that falsely associates my name and image with a video currently being shared on digital platforms. I want to state this clearly and without ambiguity: the individual depicted in that video is not me, and it has no connection to my life, my choices, or my identity."

Dhare described the situation as deeply "personal" and "distressing," highlighting how painful it is to see how easily a person's dignity can be targeted through digital misinformation. "What has been most painful is not only the misrepresentation itself, but the speed and ease with which a person's dignity can be undermined in the digital space. These actions have consequences far beyond the screen, affecting real people, real families, and real lives," she posted.

She further emphasized that the impact of such false narratives extends beyond social media, affecting real people and their families. Dhare appealed to the public and the media to stop sharing or commenting on the video to prevent the further misuse of her name and image. She also confirmed that she is taking appropriate legal steps to hold those responsible accountable and expressed her gratitude to her fans for their support and trust during this difficult time.

Payal Gaming Releases Statement After Video Controversy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Payal Dhare (@payalgamingg)

Payal Gaming Video Controversy

The controversy started recently when a short, intimate video went viral on X (formerly Twitter), with several unverified accounts linking it to Dhare. The alleged MMS video clip also triggered a debate regarding its authenticity.

Screenshot of X Post Falsely Linking Viral MMS Leak to Payal Gaming

Screenshot of X Post Linking Viral MMS Leak to Payal Gaming

Fans of Dhare had earlier come into her defene, calling the viral video a malicious attempt to damage her reputation. Several posts on X claimed that the clip was manipulated using artificial intelligence tools to resemble the gamer.

Rising Threat of Deepfake

The rise of deepfake technology has created a "chilling effect" across the Indian creator economy, particularly targeting female influencers and public figures through non-consensual, hyper-realistic content. High-profile cases involving figures like Rashmika Mandanna, Alia Bhatt, and gaming creators like Payal Gaming have exposed how easily AI can be weaponized for "nudification," defamation, and financial scams.

