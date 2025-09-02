(Dehradun) (Uttarakhand) [India], September 2 (ANI): The Meteorological Department has issued an alert for heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, accompanied by thundershowers and lightning, in multiple districts of Uttarakhand over the next 24 hours.

According to the Meteorological Department, in the next 24 hours, there is a possibility of heavy rainfall at some places and very heavy rainfall/thundershowers/lightning/very heavy to extremely-heavy rainfall at some places in different places of Dehradun, Nainital, Udham Singh Nagar, along with other districts of the state, such as Haldwani, Rudrapur, Bajpur, Kashipur, Lohaghat, Ramnagar, Khatima, Doiwala, Chakrata, Mussoorie, Raiwala and their surrounding areas.

Earlier today, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red nowcast warning, forecasting heavy rainfall exceeding 15 mm per hour, accompanied by thunderstorms, in multiple districts across Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Punjab.

According to the IMD, the districts of Pilibhit, Lakhimpur, and Shahjahanpur in Uttar Pradesh were placed under a red alert. In Haryana, the warning covered Fatehabad, Jind, Hisar, Gurugram, Rewari, and Mewat.

In the hill states of Chamba, Lahaul-Spiti, Kangra, and Kullu in Himachal Pradesh, a red alert was issued.

In Punjab, the affected districts included Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Moga, and Barnala.

"Heavy spells (>15 mm/hr) accompanied by thunderstorms are likely in these districts. People are advised to take precautionary measures and avoid vulnerable areas," the Met centre said.

The department also issued an orange nowcast warning for moderate rainfall between 5-15 mm per hour, accompanied by thunderstorms, in some districts of East Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu & Kashmir, Leh, and north Chhattisgarh.

"Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and heavy rainfall can cause local flooding, traffic disruption, and damage to weak structures. Residents are advised to remain indoors, avoid waterlogged areas, and follow safety guidelines," IMD advisory wrote.

All districts of Uttarakhand are currently under either a red alert or an orange alert. The government is monitoring the heavy rain situation.

Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand government announced on Tuesday that due to rainfall in the catchment area of the Gaula River in Haldwani, the water level in the Gaula Barrage is increasing continuously. Currently, 44124 cusec water is flowing downstream of the Gaula Barrage.

The state government further said, "The Gaula River is flowing 20cm above the danger level. Therefore, please be careful in the Gaula River downstream of the Gaula Barrage".

On Monday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister's Secretary and Garhwal Division Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey announced that the Char Dham Yatra and Hemkund Sahib Yatra have been postponed until September 5.

The decision came amid the red and orange alerts for heavy rain issued by the Meteorological Department. (ANI)

