Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], October 17 (ANI): One person was killed while two others went missing after they met with an accident near Badrinath National Highway number 7 here on Sunday, Chamoli Police said.

Three people also suffered injuries in the accident. The search operation is underway.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

