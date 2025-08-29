Rudraprayag (Uttarakhand) [India], August 29 (ANI): Amidst relentless heavy rains and a devastating cloudburst in Rudraprayag district, authorities have evacuated over 70 residents from peril-stricken villages.

The Mandakini River, swollen beyond its banks, surged dangerously in the Kedarnath and Mandakini valleys, worsening the already dire situation.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir Rain: Water Recedes in Jammu Division; Authorities and Forces Continue Relief Efforts After 5 Days of Flooding.

A cloudburst in the Vasu Kedar area, though sparing the village major damage, added to the mounting crisis confronting the mountainous region.

In a self-made video, SP Akshay Prahlad Konde said, "We have been receiving 3-hour-long alerts of heavy rain in Rudraprayag. Heavy rain occurred in the Kedarnath and Mandakini Valley, causing the water level of the Mandakini River to rise. Additionally, there was information about a cloud burst in the Vasu Kedar area. However, the village remained safe, with minimal damage reported."

Also Read | Maratha Morcha Rally: Manoj Jarange Patil Begins Indefinite Hunger Strike at Mumbai's Azad Maidan Over Maratha Reservation, Says 'Will Die but Won't Back Down' (Watch).

Konde said that access to affected areas remains severely challenged by damaged routes, with authorities evacuating over 70 residents from villages.

"Our relief materials team has already arrived, and an inspection is underway. We have shifted almost 70-80 people. Some damage occurred in the market area of Chenagarh. It is suspected that eight labourers, including 4 Nepalis and four locals, are buried under debris. At 7-8 locations, routes are damaged, which has delayed rescue efforts. Nevertheless, we will reach the area soon and begin rescue operations," he added.

Meanwhile, the SDRF rescue team have reached various locations of the affected areas.

According to the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), about 200 people have come to the safe place in the government school. Two to three families are stranded across the stream, and efforts are being made by the SDRF team to evacuate them.

Earlier, a woman was reported dead in Jakholi, Rudraprayag district, following severe cloudbursts affecting multiple locations.

Uttarakhand Disaster Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman detailed three critical locations of cloudbursts in Rudraprayag.

Kumar said that flooding and debris from both sides of a village have trapped residents, while rescue teams struggle to reach them due to strong water currents.

He said, ""Information has been received about three locations in Rudraprayag. At one location, debris and water have come from both sides of the village, trapping people. Teams are present at the spot but are unable to enter the villages because the water flow is very strong. There are also reports of some houses and cow sheds being damaged."

He added, "The second incident is coming from Jakholi in the same Rudraprayag district, where there is information about the death of a woman."

Several people remain missing, and ongoing search operations are being conducted to locate them."At the third incident site, there is also information about a bus being damaged... There are also reports of some people missing, whose search is underway." Kumar said.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan reached the control room on Friday to review the situation arising from heavy rainfall in various districts of the state the previous night and to assess the situation. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)