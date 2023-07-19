Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 19 (ANI): Uttarakhand's Special Task Force (STF) busted a gang involved in cheating pilgrims on the pretext of helicopter ticket booking for Kedarnath Dham Yatra. Three members of the gang have also been arrested, said police on Wednesday.

As per information, there are about 6,100 complaints of cheating against this gang all across the country and 280 cases are registered in many states.

Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar told ANI, "Letters are being written to the states where cases are registered against this gang for their arrest. He said that by imposing the Gangster Act on this gang, their property will also be confiscated."

The DGP Kumar added that by taking action on the complaints against this gang, the police have saved crores of rupees from the people. He told that a lot of this money has been frozen in the accounts of cyber thugs.

Apart from this, Uttarakhand STF and Cybercrime Police station have also exposed a fraud of rupees 1400 crores done by the gang across the country by catching the kingpin of the gang.

It has been found that 72 cases are registered against the gang across the country.

Meanwhile, in the ongoing Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand, over 30 lakh pilgrims have visited Char Dham and more than 10 lakh pilgrims have visited Kedarnath Dham, said officials recently.

The Char Dham Yatra consists of the four holy shrines: Gangotri, Yamunotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath. The Kapat (door) of the Gangotri and Yamunotri opened for devotees on April 22, on the auspicious day of Akshay Tritiya.

The doors of the Kedarnath Dham opened on April 25 and Badrinath Dham on April 27. (ANI)

