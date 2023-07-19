Jodhpur, July 19:The charred bodies of four members of a family were found at their home in this district of Rajasthan on Wednesday, police said. Prima facie, it seems that the family members were murdered first and then their bodies set afire, Superintendent of Police Dharmendra Singh said.

"It appears to be a matter of revenge killing," he added. Singh said a forensic team was collecting evidence at the suspected crime scene at Cherai village in the Osia area. Delhi: Dead Body of 30-Year-Old Man With Stab Injuries Found in Shastri Park.

Jodhpur Collector Himanshu Gupta, SP Singh and other officers were present at the spot.

